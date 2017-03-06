Everton win convinces Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham remain up for title fight

Mauricio Pochettino claims Tottenham showed they still believe they can catch Chelsea by beating Everton 3-2 at White Hart Lane.

Harry Kane's double meant Spurs were in control for the majority of the contest until Romelu Lukaku's strike with 10 minutes left sparked a chaotic finish.

Dele Alli restored the two-goal cushion in stoppage time only for Everton substitute Enner Valencia to add what proved a consolation seconds later.

The result moves Mauricio Pochettino's men six points ahead of Arsenal in fifth, although the Gunners have a game in hand, while cutting the gap behind Chelsea to seven points.

The league leaders are still to play West Ham on Monday but Pochettino said overcoming Everton proves his side have not yet given up hope of winning the title.

"The most important thing is to show the belief on the pitch and today I think we showed that," Pochettino said.

"More than talk and more than speak outside, it is better the team show their performance because I think (regarding) belief the answer is very easy.

"We need to be there, it's not up to us of course, but it's up to us to be ready if they fail."

The win was also Tottenham's ninth in a row at home, a club record in the Premier League and the first time they have reached the mark in a single season since 1987.

Kane was instrumental again, scoring his 13th and 14th goals in 12 appearances this year and he is now the division's top scorer, one ahead of Lukaku with 19.

His tally is all the more impressive given he sat out five league games with an ankle injury earlier in the season, although the striker may now be benefitting from that time off.

Pochettino insists his form is down to hard work.

"I think he is fresh because he trains a lot. He makes a lot of double sessions and he is very professional," Pochettino said.

"If you are asleep and you eat and you forget to train, maybe you are fat, like me! And you cannot run. I think it's about being consistent and training.

"He is very focused now in training and in taking care of himself and you can see how he is."