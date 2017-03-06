Gary Hetherington says Leeds will evaluate their position in a month

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington has hinted for the first time that coach Brian McDermott's job could be in jeopardy.

Hetherington stood steadfastly by McDermott throughout their turbulent season in 2016 when they finished outside the top eight and were forced to battle against relegation from Super League just 12 months after being crowned champions for the seventh time.

Now, after last Friday's record 66-10 Super League defeat at Castleford, Hetherington admits that change is a possibility.

In a letter to fans, Hetherington says the decision not to make major changes last year was a "judgement call which I believe was the right one", adding: "But we are not stubborn enough to believe no change is always the best option.

"But equally we don't make knee-jerk decisions and any actions have to be carefully thought out with the only consideration of 'what's in the best interests of the club now and in the future'."

Hetherington, who admits the club are in a period of transition, appears to suggest that McDermott has four matches to save his job.

Hetherington added: "This month is an important one with games against Catalans Dragons, Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors and at its end we will be in a much better position to make an accurate judgement on the performance of all our players, coaching staff and senior management including myself."