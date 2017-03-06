Sophie Thornhill and Corrine Hall complete world championship hat-trick

Sophie Thornhill and Corrine Hall made it a hat-trick of titles as Great Britain claimed another three gold medals on the final day of the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in Los Angeles.

Thornhill and Hall claimed the tandem sprint title to go with the tandem time trial and tandem pursuit crowns they won earlier in the week.

Jon Gildea won his second title after winning the C4-5 scratch race and James Ball and Matt Rotherham beat team-mates Neil Fachie and Craig Maclean in the men's tandem sprint final.

Alison Patrick and Helen Scott took silver and Aileen McGlynn and Louise Haston bronze to make it a Britain 1-2-3 in the women's tandem sprint.

The three British pairs all came through their quarter-finals with 2-0 victories and Thornhill and Hall then beat Australia's Jessica Gallagher and Stefanie Prieksa 2-0 to reach the final.

Patrick and Scott met them in the final after a 2-0 win over McGlynn and Haston but Thornhill and Hall were too good and took gold with another 2-0 victory.

Thornhill said: "It's mad. We dreamt during the week of going for the treble but to actually come away with it is unbelievable."

McGlynn and Haston won bronze after coming from behind to beat the Australian duo.

The scratch race was packed with drama as Gildea, Brazil's Lauro Cesar Chaman, Oxford-based Slovakian Josef Metelka and Australia's Alistair Donohoe headed the field.

The four competed for the final sprint, with Chaman crossing first, followed by Metelka, Gildea and Donohoe.

However, Metelka had been lapped so Gildea climbed into silver-medal position before later being elevated to gold after Chaman was relegated for an infringement.

Gildea said: "It's fantastic. It will probably take a little while to settle in. The plans have come together, it's nice when a plan comes together!"

Fachie and Maclean won the first race in the men's tandem sprint but Ball and Rotherham battled back to level it up.

And in the deciding race, Ball and Rotherham went early and managed to hold on to secure gold.

Great Britain finished the week with eight golds, four silvers and two bronze medals.