Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets backing from Geraint Thomas

Geraint Thomas has publicly backed Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford following a report that some of the team's riders were considering asking him to resign.

On Monday cyclingnews.com reported that unnamed riders had held internal discussions about Brailsford over concerns ongoing investigations into alleged doping violations could distract management and affect the team's performance.

UK Anti-Doping is investigating whether the team and British Cycling violated anti-doping rules in 2011 when a package was delivered to Team Sky at the Criterium du Dauphine race. Brailsford has said the package contained the legal decongestant Fluimucil, but as yet no documentary evidence has been produced.

Thomas tweeted: " It shouldn't even need saying, but we all back Dave B 100%!!! I've known him a long time and I wouldn't want anyone else leading @TeamSky".

The Welshman, a former world champion and Olympic gold medallist on the track, has had a long association with Brailsford, having graduated through British Cycling's academy to win team pursuit gold at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and ridden for Team Sky since its inaugural season in 2010.

Luke Rowe, another Welsh rider on the team, also used Twitter to say he is "100% behind Dave!".

Team Sky has been embroiled in controversy for months, following September's revelation that the now retired Sir Bradley Wiggins had been granted therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) for the powerful steroid triamcinolone- also known as Kenalog - prior to major races in 2011, 2012, and 2013 - including his 2012 Tour de France victory.

Damian Collins MP, the chairman of the Culture, Media and Sport select committee, last week said the credibility of Team Sky and British Cycling "is in tatters - they are in a terrible position".