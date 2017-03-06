Tyson Fury suggests return to ring is imminent despite suspended boxing licence

Tyson Fury is yet to regain his boxing licence despite his suggestion a return to the ring is imminent.

Press Association Sport also understands there is no deal in place with a promoter for him to make his comeback in the event of his suspension being lifted.

The former heavyweight champion wrote on Twitter: "Breaking news. Return of the MAC, May 13th, working on an opponent more to follow."

He also name-checked Frank Warren, BT Sport and BoxNation, the television platforms on which Warren promotes.

Warren has been influential in Hughie Fury, Tyson's cousin, securing a shot at WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker on May 6 in New Zealand and would be the favourite to promote him in the event of his return.

Fury is also known to want to again fight, but there is no agreement with Warren to appear on May 13, when he is staging a bill at Leeds' First Direct Arena.

In October the British Boxing Board of Control suspended his boxing licence "pending further investigation into anti-doping and medical issues", a matter which is yet to be concluded and which will prevent any comeback taking place until it is.

That development came the day after he gave up his world titles in an attempt to concentrate on his struggle against depression.