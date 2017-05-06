Five-star Rashid sets up England for their high-profile summer

Adil Rashid bounced back from his "tough winter" with a maiden five-wicket haul which set England on the fast track to victory over Ireland.

Rashid's five for 27 at Bristol helped to hustle the tourists out for 126 in 33 overs in their first match in England. Alex Hales (55) and Joe Root (49no) were then the driving forces to complete the chase for the loss of three wickets in just 20 more and end the contest without the need even for a lunch break between innings.

Rashid paid a heavy cost for his 23 wickets in England's Test series defeat before Christmas against India, whose batsmen are so formidable in home conditions.

But he was back to his best with the white ball as Eoin Morgan's men opened their high-profile summer by charging to an early victory to go 1-0 up with one more match to play in the Royal London Series, on Sunday at Lord's.

Morgan said: "It was Adil's day today. I thought he put in a magnificent effort with the ball.

"He had a tough winter and has learned a huge amount to come back today with confidence to bowl his variations and show how threatening he can be."

Rashid's ODI career-best has been bettered only once by any England spinner.

Asked how highly he rated his spell himself, the Yorkshireman said: "It was probably up there - I've had a couple of other performances as well.

"I hope I can now carry it on into the summer."

Profiting mainly with his very effective googly, he had three lbw victims and also clean-bowled left-hander Stuart Thompson.

"You have good days and bad days - it's how you deal with it," Rashid added.

"Sometimes you don't feel great, and you've got to find a Plan B or even C... it's a learning curve."

Morgan was also heartened by the returns of all four of his seamers after recent injuries, most notably Mark Wood following his well-chronicled struggles with his left ankle.

After the success against his compatriots, the Irishman said: "We probably started out a bit rustier than we'd like but looking back on it, I think the wicket was beautiful to bat on.

"When you look at today, and what you're trying to get out of it, it was number one the result and then number two getting our bowlers some overs in.

"That didn't happen quite the way we'd like, but I couldn't have asked any more of the boys."

Morgan's opposite number William Porterfield could say no such thing, of course.

Reflecting on his team's most disappointing performance, he said: "I'd never use the phrase out of (our) depth.

"I think we started off pretty positively (and) wouldn't necessarily have envisaged that spin would do the damage.

"Not taking anything away from Rashid, we should have played it a lot better. That's something we need to mentally put right for Sunday."