Glamorgan snatch dramatic one-run win against previously unbeaten Essex

Glamorgan ended Essex's 100 per cent start in the Royal London One-Day Cup with a dramatic one-run win in Cardiff on Sunday.

Colin Ingram's brilliant 142 led the hosts to 281 for seven in their 50 overs, Will Bragg adding 59 as Neil Wagner took four for 58.

Varun Chopra responded in kind to Ingram's knock with 124 and Ravi Bopara added 56 as Essex were left needing seven from the final over, bowled by Michael Hogan.

Simon Harmer was run out to leave Wagner and Jamie Porter needing five off the last two balls, and they came up agonisingly short.

That left Somerset on their own at the top of the South Group, with Sussex second after a 95-run hammering of Surrey.

Chris Nash made 82 and Harry Finch 61 in Sussex's 300 for eight, Laurie Evans adding 37 from 23 balls.

David Wiese then took four for 29 and Danny Briggs three for 60 as Surrey were bowled out for 205, the only resistance coming from Mark Stoneman (60) and Ollie Pope (55).

Hampshire cruised to a seven-wicket win over Gloucestershire, who were bowled out for 237 with three wickets each for spinners Liam Dawson and Mason Crane.

James Vince made 89 not out from 81 balls to lead Hampshire to 239 for three with 7.3 overs unused.

Joe Denly's occasional leg spin picked up three for 20 in Kent's low-scoring 46-run win over Middlesex. Wayne Parnell also took three wickets as Middlesex were skittled for 154 in response to Kent's 200, which featured a Sam Northeast half-century.

Yorkshire lead the North Group by a point after a 15-run win over Derbyshire, set up by 140 from Peter Handscomb.

The Australian put on 156 with captain Gary Ballance in the Tykes' 349 for seven and though Derbyshire gave chase impressively, they came up just short. Wayne Madsen hit 112, Daryn Smit was 77 not out and number 10 Matt Critchley smashed his best List A score, 49 from 21 balls.

Worcestershire are second and Nottinghamshire lie third after a six-wicket win over Leicestershire.

James Pattinson (four for 42) and Harry Gurney (three for 29) bowled Leicestershire out for 217 despite 80 from Mark Cosgrove, and half-centuries from Samit Patel (79), Brendan Taylor (51 not out) and Steven Mullaney (50) saw Notts home.

Durham beat Northamptonshire by 19 runs after making 291, Keaton Jennings with 101 and Michael Richardson and Paul Collingwood adding half-centuries.

Northants chased valiantly, with contributions of 66 from Richard Levi, 69 from Adam Rossington and 48 from Steven Crook, but could not get over the line as Paul Coughlin took three for 53.

Steven Croft hammered 127 from 83 balls, with eight sixes, as Lancashire made 351 for eight and beat Warwickshire by 26 runs. Rikki Clarke (76) and Tim Ambrose (68) led the Bears' chase.