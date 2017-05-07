Jesse Bromwich relinquishes New Zealand captaincy amid drugs claims

Jesse Bromwich has stood down as New Zealand captain amid claims he and team-mate Kevin Proctor purchased cocaine following the Kiwis' 30-12 loss to Australia in Canberra on Friday.

The 28-year-old has been suspended for two games by club side Melbourne Storm and ordered to undergo counselling and treatment courses.

Meanwhile Proctor announced he had stood down as Gold Coast Titans captain in a statement on the team's website.

The allegation emerged during a court case in Canberra which heard that a local man, Adrian Mark Crowther, was captured on CCTV preparing a white powder on his phone, before handing it to Bromwich and Proctor, who were said to have rolled up bank notes and consumed the substance.

While both players were named in court, neither has been charged with an offence.

In a statement released by Melbourne Storm, Bromwich said: " I'd like to start by firstly apologising to my family, Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Rugby League, the NRL, my team-mates, the sponsors, and the members and fans.

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my team-mates until the early hours of Saturday morning, as well as consuming an excessive amount of alcohol.

"I take full responsibility for the poor choices I made, I am devastated and my actions were out of character.

"Playing footy for Melbourne Storm and the Kiwis is a great honour and I apologise for letting down everyone involved in both organisations.

"I will be stepping down from my leadership roles with Melbourne Storm and the Kiwis, I understand I am a role model to the young players and the poor choices I made do not reflect my personal values.

"I fully accept the sanctions that have been handed down."

Both players could now be axed from the Kiwis' plans for this year's World Cup, with governing body New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) due to make a decision on any punishment within the next week.

An NZRL statement said: " New Zealand Rugby League is extremely disappointed by the behaviour of these players and understand that both players have acknowledged their actions.

"We take great pride in our game, in our values of integrity, respect, leadership, courage and passion and under no circumstances do we consider that this behaviour is acceptable nor to be tolerated.

"Kiwis are seen as role models and therefore we have a wider responsibility to our young players, their parents, our sponsors, partners and the supporters of the game to set an example and we will act accordingly.

"NZRL will hold a meeting with appropriate team management, senior players and key NZRL staff and board this week to agree what actions we will be taking."