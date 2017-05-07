facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
Moeen Ali again left out by England as Ireland bowl first

England again left out Moeen Ali and stuck with just one frontline spinner in an unchanged winning line-up for the second and final Royal London Series match against Ireland at Lord's.

Niall O'Brien was fit to help Ireland take on England at Lord's
Adil Rashid's maiden one-day international five-wicket haul was the driving force of England's seven-wicket win in Bristol two days ago, and the leg-spinner was again entrusted with sole responsibility.

For Ireland, wicketkeeper Niall O'Brien was fit after scans on his finger injury to take his place in a team showing just one change - specialist seamer Barry McCarthy in for all-rounder Stuart Thompson.

On a cool and cloudy morning, William Porterfield chose to bowl first in pursuit of a series-levelling victory.