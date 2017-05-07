Moeen Ali again left out by England as Ireland bowl first

England again left out Moeen Ali and stuck with just one frontline spinner in an unchanged winning line-up for the second and final Royal London Series match against Ireland at Lord's.

Adil Rashid's maiden one-day international five-wicket haul was the driving force of England's seven-wicket win in Bristol two days ago, and the leg-spinner was again entrusted with sole responsibility.

For Ireland, wicketkeeper Niall O'Brien was fit after scans on his finger injury to take his place in a team showing just one change - specialist seamer Barry McCarthy in for all-rounder Stuart Thompson.

On a cool and cloudy morning, William Porterfield chose to bowl first in pursuit of a series-levelling victory.