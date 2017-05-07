Six England tour newcomers summoned for training camp

Six uncapped players will be among a group of 20 attending an England training camp focusing on strength and conditioning in the week ahead.

Teenage twins Ben and Tom Curry will be put through their paces at the Lensbury Hotel in Teddington from Tuesday to Thursday, along with Sale team-mates Sam James and Denny Solomona and the Harlequins duo of Will Collier and Joe Marchant. Wing Solomona is involved for the first time with England following his conversion from rugby league.

Joining the untried group will be familiar names including Chris Robshaw, Mike Brown, George Ford and Danny Care, who missed Quins' final game of the Premiership season because of a stomach muscle injury.

England face the Barbarians on May 28 before playing two Tests against Argentina in June.

Head coach Eddie Jones has included 15 uncapped players in his 31-man squad for the Argentina tour, including the six who will take part in the training camp.

England training group: Forwards - R Buchanan (Harlequins), W Collier (Harlequins), B Curry (Sale), T Curry (Sale), T Ellis (Bath), C Ewels (Bath), R Harrison (Sale), C Robshaw (Harlequins), W Spencer (Worcester); Backs - M Brown (Harlequins), D Care (Harlequins), G Ford (Bath), M Haley (Sale), P Humphreys (Worcester), S James (Sale), J Marchant (Harlequins), R Mills (Worcester), D Solomona (Sale), J Woodward (Bristol), M Yarde (Harlequins).