Evans stokes nationality row by saying Bedene should not be playing for Britain

Dan Evans insists he is still the British number three, despite dropping behind Aljaz Bedene in the world tennis rankings.

The British number four has dropped to 58th, two places below Slovenia-born Bedene, in the standings.

Evans was knocked out of the Mutua Madrid Open in the first round on Monday after a straight-sets defeat to Dutchman Robin Haase.

Bedene, 27, moved to the UK in 2008 and switched nationality in March 2015, but represented Slovenia in three Davis Cup ties.

When told he was the British number four, Evans asked: "Fourth?"

When reminded he was behind Bedene, he added: "Oh, so I'm third."

Evans added on the BBC: "I don't think he really believes he's British either. It's nothing against Aljaz. I like him, he's not confrontational in any way, but to me it doesn't sit well if you play for another country.

"I don't feel bad about him, but for me it's a bit baffling as to why."

Evans had previously spoken out against Bedene's switch, saying - before the change of allegiance was confirmed - he should not be allowed to represent Britain in the Davis Cup.

International Tennis Federation rules do not allow players to represent more than one country in the Davis Cup.

Bedene had an attempt to overturn his ban and play for Britain rejected by an arbitration hearing in March.

Press Association Sport has contacted Bedene's representative for comment.

Evans went out in Madrid after making poor starts in both sets, with world number 45 Haase winning 7-5 6-2 in one hour and 19 minutes.

Evans only registered the first two ATP Tour wins on clay of his career last month at the Barcelona Open.

He was broken in the opening game, but levelled at 5-5, only to be broken again immediately before Haase, 30, served out the first set.

Evans then lost his first two service games of the second set, allowing Haase to wrap up the match.