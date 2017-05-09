Billy Vunipola determined to keep his temper in check

Billy Vunipola has vowed to heed reproachful emails from his aunties in Australia warning him to keep his cool in Saturday's Champions Cup final.

The British and Irish Lions number eight revealed he had been admonished for letting frustrations boil over in the 27-25 Aviva Premiership win at Northampton last month.

The usually-composed 24-year-old has admitted "getting flustered" on several recent occasions, but insisted his family have quickly kept him in check.

Saracens must bid to retain their Champions Cup title when facing Clermont in Saturday's final at Murrayfield without wing Sean Maitland, who will miss the rest of the campaign with ankle ligament damage.

"I haven't been trying to be angry, I've just let myself get riled up," said Vunipola.

"I've always had that competitive edge, I think it just boiled over on the wrong side there in a couple of games recently.

"It's something I've kept a good lid on overall but I have to keep working on it.

"My aunties did email me to tell me off. It's all about staying humble and remaining grounded.

"They think that in their perspective that I was acting as though I was more important than everyone else in the team.

"They told me to keep my head down, stop being arrogant and spoiled, which is good, because it keeps me grounded.

"I think it's fun when the crowd are shouting at you, booing you.

"Because it gives you an opportunity to prove them wrong.

"There were times when I have been getting flustered, but I'm only human. But it's part of the attraction, part of what everyone loves in a rugby match and a challenge."

Vunipola met his call-up to next month's Lions tour to New Zealand by predicting his cousins will raid the mountains of kit he received at this week's administration session.

Mako Vunipola toured Australia with the Lions four years ago, and Billy revealed his brother has seen most of that kit disappear through light-fingered relatives.

"If you went to our house you probably wouldn't find any Lions kit because we've got so many cousins who steal it!" joked Vunipola, who expects a host of Tongan relatives to pop up throughout next month's Lions tour in New Zealand.

"If we make it on tour we might make it back with about 25 per cent of the kit.

"All my brother's kit has gone from the last tour, and all he's got left is the bags.

"I honestly couldn't tell you how many cousins we've got, because more just come out of the woodwork!

"It's nice, it's my family, you've always got to look after family.

"If any Tongan person turns up, you just bring them in with open arms.

"Usually my mum and dad will say afterwards whether they are family or not, but even if they're not you still have to treat them that way, because they are Tongan."

Prop Richard Barrington will miss the Champions Cup final with a hand injury in Saracens' only other fresh injury concern.

Rugby director Mark McCall paid tribute to Maitland's impressive form this term.

"Sean is unfortunately out for the rest of the season, he's got an ankle ligament injury," said McCall.

"It may or may not need surgery, but we won't find out for a few days.

"It's cruel luck for a player who has been in such great form.

"I just feel sorry for Sean as he's had a great season and been a first-choice pick for us."