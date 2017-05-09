South Africa cleared to bid for 2023 Rugby World Cup after government ban lifted

South Africa's bid to stage the 2023 Rugby World Cup is back on track after a government ban on staging major sports events was lifted.

Rugby union, cricket, athletics and netball in South Africa had bans imposed last year.

It followed a failure to reach diversity targets established in an attempt to offer greater opportunities for black players and administrators.

Athletics' ban remains in place after not matching the other three sports in meeting targets..

South Africa, Ireland and France all want to host the 2023 World Cup, with a decision set to be announced by World Rugby in November.

"This is great news and a tribute to the work that the sport has been doing in recent years to stay in tune and relevant to modern South Africa," SA Rugby president Mark Alexander told www.sarugby.net.

"We can now put the finishing touches to what we believe will be an outstanding bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup."

South Africa staged the Rugby World Cup in 1995, beating New Zealand after extra-time in Johannesburg to be crowned world champions.