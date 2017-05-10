England Supporters Travel Club members banned by FA for behaviour in Germany

The Football Association has banned a number of individuals from the England Supporters Travel Club amid investigations into anti-social, xenophobic or disrespectful behaviour during the friendly with Germany in March.

The 1-0 defeat was tarnished somewhat by fan behaviour in the away end in Dortmund, where some booed the German national anthem and sung distasteful songs referencing the First and Second World Wars.

FA chairman Greg Clarke condemned the ''inappropriate, disrespectful and disappointing'' conduct after the March 23 match - a statement that was sent to ESTC members in an email the following day, along with a warning of the sanctions awaiting guilty parties.

The FA says investigations are still ongoing a nd will impose more sanctions if necessary.

A statement from the FA read: "The FA can now issue an update on the investigation into the unacceptable behaviour witnessed around England's fixture against Germany in Dortmund in March.

"Firstly, we would like to thank all England Supporters Travel Club members who have taken the time to make contact to express their disappointment and dismay at what they witnessed in Dortmund. Furthermore, the assistance from members has proved to be invaluable throughout this process.

"We have been working closely with the relevant authorities to identify a number of individuals, some of whom have already been suspended from the England Supporters Travel Club and will now be pursued by the UK Football Policing Unit and potentially be subject to a Football Banning Order.

"To date, 34 members have been investigated for their behaviour by The FA, some of whom have now been banned from the membership.

"Investigations are still ongoing which may result in further sanctions.

"As you will be aware, The FA has consistently urged fans to follow England in a positive way and we will continue to work hard to try to ensure a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for all supporters."