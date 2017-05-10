In-form Alastair Cook leads Essex to One-Day Cup win over Sussex

Alastair Cook continued his fine form in the Royal London One-Day Cup with a century as Essex beat Sussex by 10 runs.

The former England captain scored his second ton in five one-day appearances this season as Essex moved level on points with South Group leaders Somerset.

Cook's 109 helped his side recover from Jerome Taylor's hat-trick, which had reduced the hosts to 19 for three.

Cook put on 142 for the fifth wicket with Ryan ten Doeschate (102) as Essex ended on 295 for seven.

Chris Nash and Stiaan van Zyl both scored 50s, while Jofra Archer's 22-ball 45 made things interesting at the death, but Sussex were bowled out with 11 balls unused.

Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance scored his fourth century of the season in all competitions to lead his side to a 164-run victory against Northamptonshire.

The North Group leaders extended their advantage at the top after Ballance's unbeaten 152 helped them post 300 for six at Wantage Road.

And the hosts never got close to that target as Azeem Rafiq took three for 27 in 25 deliveries, while England internationals David Willey, Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid all took wickets.

Joe Root was not given a chance to bowl despite his impressive form in England's victories and contributed just seven with the bat.

Reigning champions Warwickshire were eliminated from semi-final contention after losing a last-over thriller against Derbyshire by four wickets.

Chasing 293, after strong efforts from Sam Hain (109) and Ian Bell (93), Derbyshire required seven runs from Keith Barker's final over.

And Jeevan Mendis and Matt Critchley each found the boundary to move Derbyshire two points behind second-placed Worcestershire in the North Group.

Warwickshire have lost five of their six games and can no longer secure a top-three finish.

Somerset's perfect record was smashed by Hampshire as Rilee Rossouw inspired his side to a four-wicket win at Taunton.

The hosts scored 249, behind Dean Elgar's 78 and half-centuries from Peter Trego and Adam Hose, after being inserted.

But opener Rossouw hit 156 from 113 balls to leave Hampshire on the brink of victory, which Lewis McManus secured with successive sixes.

Worcestershire's unbeaten start is also over after they were thrashed by 152 runs against Lancashire, for who Dane Vilas scored 100 not out.

Jordan Clark added an unbeaten 79 from 58 balls in Lancashire's 313 for five and then took four wickets as Worcestershire were skittled in under 35 overs.

Steven Finn took four wickets as Middlesex defended 243 all out to beat Glamorgan by 16 runs.

Michael Klinger hit 134 of Gloucestershire's 275 runs as they moved off the bottom of South Group with an 11-run victory over Kent.