Shashank Manohar to remain as ICC chairman until June 2018

The International Cricket Council has confirmed chairman Shashank Manohar's decision to see out his full term until June next year.

Manohar caused a brief stir two months ago when he announced his intention to resign from his post after less than a year in the position.

He then agreed to stay on until this summer's annual conference at The Oval, following "overwhelming support" to do so from ICC directors.

Manohar has been a driving force behind plans to redraw the world governing body's constitution and introduce a new revenue-sharing policy in place of the controversial 'Big Three' framework which invested majority power and finances in the boards of India, England and Australia.

The proposed changes have had a mixed reception, especially with the Board of Control for Cricket in India - but following broad agreement at two ICC meetings already this year, it is anticipated a resolution will be confirmed at the annual conference next month.

A short statement on Wednesday morning officially announced that Manohar is to stay in his post for an extra 12 months.

It read: "The International Cricket Council today confirmed Shashank Manohar will continue to function as the independent chairman of ICC until the end of his elected term, which is June 2018."