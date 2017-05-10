WACA to stage third Ashes Test in December

England will have to contend with the extreme pace and bounce of the WACA one last time in next winter's Ashes following confirmation that the third Test will take place there rather than at the Perth Stadium.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland has confirmed the new venue in the nearby suburb of Burswood will not be ready in time to stage the match in December.

Joe Root's tourists will therefore instead be in action at a ground familiar to them and many of their supporters, but one with precious few good memories for England thanks to just one Test win there - against a home team weakened in 1978 by the advent of World Series.

Sutherland confirmed to reporters in Australia that hopes of holding an inaugural Test at Burswood will not come to fruition in time for 2017/18.

"We knew that everything needed to come together, but it was still disappointing,' he said.

"We were really hoping that the Test match could be played at this magnificent new stadium.

"Nonetheless, there's lots to look forward to."

It is still hoped that the Perth Stadium will be available for a one-day international between Australia and England in January next year.