England winger Michail Antonio signs new West Ham contract

Winger Michail Antonio has committed his long-term future to West Ham with a new contract extension.

Antonio, who joined the Hammers from Nottingham Forest in September 2015, has signed a four-year deal.

The 27-year-old has scored nine goals this season, which has also seen him called into the England senior squad for the first time.

Antonio is a popular figure among West Ham supporters, with the winger voted Hammer of the Year for the 2016-17 campaign.

"I am over the moon, I have loved my time here and I am just happy that we have managed to get things sorted so I can move onto next season and do what I have done this season," Antonio told whufc.com.

"I am delighted to have signed a new four-year deal. I would like to thank the chairman (David Sullivan) because we had a nice little deal for this to get sorted."

Antonio, who is currently recovering from a hamstring injury, added: "It is a case of pushing on and I don't want to drop my standards next season.

"This year has been a better year than last year because I've played from start to finish and I managed to get the England call-up I've been dreaming of since I was a child.

"Hopefully I can keep pushing on and doing even better, because I always want to do better than I have done previously."

Sullivan is pleased to have secured Antonio's services for the long term at the London Stadium.

The j oint-chairman said: "Michail has been absolutely outstanding since he joined the club nearly two years ago, and was deservedly voted Hammer of the Year this week.

"We are determined to keep our best players at the club and Michail is certainly one of them.

"His best years are still ahead of him and we are looking forward to seeing him spend them in a claret and blue shirt."