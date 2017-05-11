Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater to miss Premier League run-in

Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The England international has suffered a thigh strain and will miss the Foxes' final three matches, starting at Manchester City on Saturday.

But he is likely to be available for the Three Lions' World Cup qualifier in Scotland and friendly against France in June - although has pulled out of the last three squads through injury.

Drinkwater picked up a knock in training last Friday, coming off as a precaution in last week's 3-0 win over Watford, and is expected to be out for around four weeks.

Boss Craig Shakespeare said: " Drinkwater has a thigh strain, I don't expect him to play again this season.

"He has had niggles with a hip flexor and this injury is a different complexion. We need to give him time to recover from this.

"He had a scan and it is a grade one (strain). We need to give him time to get over it but it's weeks rather than months."

Drinkwater's injury adds to Shakespeare's growing injury problems with Robert Huth also struggling to face City and Nampalys Mendy sidelined after ankle surgery.

Wes Morgan is also out as he has failed to recover from the hamstring injury which has forced him to miss the last three games.

"Huth has a foot injury, he didn't train today and went for a scan. We'll get the results this evening but he's a doubt for this Saturday," said Shakespeare.

"Wes is not going to be fit, it's slower than I anticipated and I don't want to rush him. He's the type of player and trainer who has not missed many games and it's taken him longer than he thought.

"If he's ready for the last two games then fine but if not he will not be rushed."

The Foxes secured Premier League survival by beating Watford and could finish in the top 10 after battling relegation for most of the season.

Shakespeare added: "I want to finish as high as possible, the players want to finish as high as possible and to do that we still need that drive and determination."