Matt Scott tells Gloucester to 'grasp opportunity' in European Challenge Cup

Scotland centre Matt Scott has urged Gloucester to seize the moment when they target European Challenge Cup final success at Murrayfield on Friday.

Victory for Gloucester over Stade Francais would give them a record-equalling third Challenge Cup triumph and keep alive hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions Cup.

If Gloucester topple Stade, they will go into the Champions Cup qualification play-offs later this month, needing two more victories to rejoin the European elite.

And Gloucester star Scott, whose last Murrayfield experience was a try-scoring one for Scotland against Italy during this season's RBS 6 Nations Championship, knows the stakes are high.

"We didn't achieve Champions Cup qualification in the Premiership, but we have this game as a last chance to get into the Champions Cup (play-offs)," Scott said.

"It has been a long, hard shift this season, but we have got to say we have got two or three more weeks to salvage something tangible from our season.

"The chance to win silverware doesn't come around very often in professional sport. There are lots of fantastic players who have not won silverware in their careers - that's the way it happens.

"We have got to grasp this opportunity with both hands and we've got the added incentive of trying to secure top European rugby at Kingsholm next season.

"We've fallen off at the end of games for whatever reason this season and it has been infuriating.

"We have beaten some of the best teams in the league this season, but against the middle teams vying for that top-six slot, we didn't do so well. We struggled."

Scott lines up in a Gloucester side showing six changes following last Saturday's Aviva Premiership defeat against Exeter, with rugby director David Humphreys handing starts to full-back Tom Marshall, fly-half Billy Burns and scrum-half Willi Heinz, who skippers the side.

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw is on the bench, while changes up-front see prop Josh Hohneck, lock Jeremy Thrush and flanker Ross Moriarty all featuring.

Humphreys said: "There is no extra motivation required for a cup final - everybody knows how important this game is for the club.

"We have to win on Friday, and we still have an opportunity to get Gloucester into next season's Champions Cup. That has been the motivation since the start of the year.

"But first and foremost, it has been about getting ready for the challenge and quality Stade Francais will bring.

"We have to cut out some of the mistakes we've seen this season. Even against Exeter last weekend we created lots of opportunities, but we didn't take them. In a cup final we have to make sure we take those chances."

For Parisians Stade, the final presents an opportunity for silverware following a turbulent campaign that was overshadowed by a potential and controversial merger between themselves and Racing 92, before being scrapped.

"We are very motivated," Stade skipper Sergio Parisse said.

"This season has been very difficult, but we must not forget the journey that we made to qualify for this final. We deserve to be here.

"We remained solid and united through adversity this season. There was a questioning of everyone.

"Maybe our level of motivation was a bit flat, but we did not let go. No matter what happens, it will be the craziest season I've had at Stade Francais."