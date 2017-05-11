Sergio Ramos warns Gonzalo Higuain 'sparks will fly' in Champions League final

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has warned Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain not to let their friendship lull him into a false sense of security for next month's Champions League final, and insisted "sparks are going to fly" in Cardiff.

Ramos and Higuain were team-mates at the Bernabeu for six seasons, during which time they helped Real win three LaLiga titles, but they will be on opposing sides at the Millennium Stadium and the Spain international has assured no quarter will be given.

The tough-tackling centre-back said in the Spanish press: "He's a great friend and we have great relationship from when he was here, but I'm not going to gift him anything on the pitch."

Ramos will also come up against another familiar face in Juve full-back Dani Alves.

The duo played alongside each other at Sevilla before becoming rivals when Alves moved to Real's great adversaries Barcelona.

Ramos said: "Not only do they have Alves, they also have Pipa (Higuain), (Mario) Mandzukic, (Giorgio) Chiellini....sparks are going to fly.

"They have a great team and are in very good form. It will be a great final for lovers of football."

The 31-year-old was speaking after Real secured a final showdown with the treble-chasing Italian superpowers after easing past Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Holders Real were beaten 2-1 at the Vicente Calderon but won the tie 4-2 on aggregate to progress and remain on course for a third Champions League crown in four years.

"We overcame some very competitive sides en route to the final, the likes of Bayern, the game in Naples, which also was a tough one, and Atletico," said Ramos, whose side are also in pole position to win the Spanish title.

"I'm proud of the team, we've showed desire, character, and today, in what was a tough situation, we really saw how calm we can be. We haven't won anything yet, but we've taken a significant step.

"We're working well and are going to try to be in the best possible shape for when the final comes along as we now focus on LaLiga.

"Leading this team as the captain is a great source of pride and what better way to do so than by lifting silverware."

Ramos also hailed the influence of boss Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman only took charge 16 months ago but could now become the first coach to guide a club to back-to-back Champions League titles, following Real's penalty shoot-out success over Atletico in last year's final.

"The gaffer was a player, he understands the dressing room and that makes his job easier. You have to take your hat off to him. We're all up for it and that's the key to our success. We're all delighted with Zidane," said Ramos.

Real star Cristiano Ronaldo, whose hat-trick in the first leg against Atletico proved key, echoed those thoughts.

He said on his club's website: " I'm happy to have made the Champions League final. It's a very tough feat but this team deserves it; we were the better side in both legs. To win this competition you have to fight until the very last.

"Anything can happen in the final, but I see the team as being in fine shape and we'll contest and win the final.

"The coach is doing a really good job. The team is playing very well and we're all involved. Now we're going to go all out for the LaLiga title."