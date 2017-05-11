Sir Stirling Moss returns home from hospital

Sir Stirling Moss has returned home from hospital 134 days after he was admitted with a serious chest infection.

Moss, 87, was taken ill while on holiday in Singapore three days before Christmas. He has remained in medical care ever since.

But the Briton, who won 16 grands prix during an illustrious career, is now back at his residence in Mayfair, London.

"After some 134 days in hospitals, we are delighted to be able to say that Sir Stirling is now at home," a statement released on his personal website, said.

"He is thrilled to be back where he belongs. He still has a substantial amount of recovery to undertake but says that he has determination and a great pit crew.

"He and Lady Moss are enormously grateful to the medical staff, both here and abroad, who worked so tirelessly to make all this possible.

"They also want to thank, from the bottom of their hearts, all the family, friends and fans for their love and support. It has been overwhelming and given them a lot of strength, smiles and hope.

"For now, they are looking forward to just lying back on their pillows in their bedroom and watching the Spanish Grand Prix."

Moss achieved stunning success in his driving career, triumphing in a wide variety of races, notably the 1955 Mille Miglia race in Italy.

He narrowly missed out on the F1 title, finishing as runner-up on four occasions, and is widely regarded as the greatest driver never to win the world championship.