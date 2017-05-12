Giles Scott hoping to swap seas for skis after America's Cup title bid

Olympic sailing champion Giles Scott says he cannot wait to swap the sea for a ski slope once he has slalomed his way through the America's Cup in Bermuda this summer.

Scott barely had time to register his Rio 2016 gold medal in the Finn class last August before he was back out on the water helping his former rival Sir Ben Ainslie.

The 29-year-old Scott is the tactician aboard Land Rover BAR - the team set up by four-time Olympic champion Ainslie which is seeking to become the first British boat to win the America's Cup since its inception in 1851.

Scott's brief break after the Olympics was taken up by a move from his home in Weymouth to temporary accommodation near Land Rover BAR's base in Portsmouth.

Huntingdon-born Scott is used to moving around but, having spent his formative years in Canada, he is looking forward to taking up an old pastime away from the boat.

"I'm hoping to take a month or two off after the America's Cup," Scott told Press Association Sport.

"I didn't have a lot of time off after the Olympics. I did nothing really. I moved out of my house in Weymouth and rented a place in Portsmouth and then moved down there. It felt like that was all I really did.

"I've always said I want to get back into skiing. I'm not sure I'm going to find anywhere to get to, and there's always a risk of injury with that, but it's something I really enjoy.

"I just want to chill out really and go away. I've got a wedding to go to in Canada so I'll probably get out there."

Scott moved to Canada as a toddler and lived in Chelsea, a municipality 10 kilometres north of Ottawa, before coming back to England at the age of seven.

Skiing played a huge part in his development but Scott - who took up sailing at Grafham Water near Cambridge - stopped short of announcing a career change.

He added: "It's not something I do seriously. As I grew up, I grew up skiing. I was only very young.

"All the rest of my family will go skiing once or twice a year, and for the past 12 years I haven't really been at all."

Scott secured Great Britain's fifth consecutive Finn triumph in Rio last year, with Iain Percy winning at Sydney in 2000 and Ainslie claiming three of his four Olympic gold medals in the class at Athens, Beijing and London.

The pressure on his shoulders was almost palpable in Brazil but Scott is hoping to use that experience to his benefit this summer.

The America's Cup begins on May 26 with the qualifiers and the six-man vessel of Land Rover BAR will be hoping to navigate their way through to meet defending champions Oracle Team USA in June's main event.

Scott added: "Going into the Olympics I wouldn't have been able to put myself under much more pressure than I did, especially with the track record that I had.

"There was a lot of pressure and it's different to the pressure we feel here. That's the good thing about a team - you can share the pressure around a lot of shoulders and that's what we're trying to do.

"Ultimately, as individuals on an America's Cup team all you can do is help out in your individual area and get that done and trust the guys next to you are doing the same."