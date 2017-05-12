Jason Gillespie taking Australia A to South Africa

Jason Gillespie will coach Australia A on their tour of South Africa this summer.

Gillespie, dual county championship-winning coach at Yorkshire and currently helping Kent on an interim basis, will be assisted on the tour in July and August by his fellow former Australia Test stars Chris Rogers and Brad Haddin.

Ex-Test opener Rogers was appointed Somerset batting coach for the first three months of this season.

Gillespie told Cricket Australia's official website: "It's a really exciting time to be involved in Australian cricket, and I can't wait to join up with the squad and head to South Africa."