Jonnie Peacock relishing clash with sprint rival Richard Browne

Double Paralympic 100 metres champion Jonnie Peacock is ready to renew his sprint rivalry with Richard Browne.

The 23-year-old will compete against American Brown at the Great CityGames in Manchester at the end of the month as they prepare for the IPC World Championships.

Browne is the defending world champion and came out of retirement this year after quitting last July, giving Peacock the chance to beat him in London this summer.

Browne withdrew from the US team for last year's Paralympics, following a hamstring injury, and announced he was quitting before Peacock defended his T44 title in Rio.

The 25-year-old insisted if he had been in Brazil Peacock would have lost "by a lot" and Peacock is eager to lock horns again ahead of the IPC World Championships in July.

"It was the shortest retirement in history so he's back and he's defending world champion, " he told Press Association Sport.

" It's his title and everyone will want to take it from him. Richard is going there to try and defend it and we'll be trying to take it.

"I was really gutted he wasn't going to be in Rio. When I found out it was a real shame because I know I'm back to where I should be, I'm feeling comfortable again - where I was years ago - and with the ability to go and do something.

"It was a shame because you want to beat the best. He's raced a couple of times in America so I've got an idea where he's at."

Browne finished second behind Peacock at London 2012 but won the T44 100 metres at the World Championships in Doha, which Peacock missed due to a leg injury, three years later.

But Peacock believes he is returning to the shape which saw him claim his first Paralympic crown after being reunited with coach Dan Pfaff.

He said: "I moved coaches around March last year and only having a few months to get ready means you can only fix the big problems. This is my first big winter on the programme again back with Dan (Pfaff) and Mike ( Khmel).

"Everything seems to be going really well. It should be another good year."

Peacock was speaking after linking up with Virgin Media and disability charity Scope to highlight disability discrimination in football grounds.

New research shows disabled football fans feel excluded from live games with eight in 10 who attend football stadiums having experienced some form of discrimination or other issues resulting from their disability.

To highlight the issue Southampton will wear a Scope-branded shirt for visit of Manchester United on Wednesday.

Peacock, a Liverpool fan, added: "It's about people who may be in wheelchairs who do have big struggles. I know certain stadiums they have one toilet but you have to travel the entire way around the ground to use the bathroom. It's about giving everyone an equal opportunity to enjoy the game."