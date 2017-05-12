Kal Yafai keen to be leading light of midlands boxing scene

Kal Yafai insists he is the flag-bearer for midlands boxing and aims to make the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham his "fortress" for years to come ahead of his first WBA super-flyweight defence against Suguru Muranaka on Saturday.

Yafai (21-0, 14 knock-outs) captured the vacant WBA belt in December with a scintillating display against Luis Concepcion in Manchester, becoming Birmingham's first-ever world champion.

The unbeaten 27-year-old is confident he can put his home city on the map and inspire younger boxers in the area, starting this weekend against Muranaka (25-2, 8 KOs).

"It's such an honour to be Birmingham's first world champion," Yafai told www.matchroomboxing.com.

"I consider myself to be the flag-bearer for midlands boxing now, I just want to make sure there's more talent and inspire more fighters to achieve the same.

"I want to be a big role model for Birmingham and the midlands altogether. Birmingham has been craving World Championship boxing for some time, for me to be bringing the world title back and with being born and bred in Birmingham is an honour.

"Walking out in front of my fans with the belt is a privilege and I can't wait. I'd love to turn the Barclaycard Arena into my fortress."

The super-flyweight division consists of some of boxing's most talented fighters which include pound-for-pound star Roman Gonzalez, who recently lost his WBC crown to Wisaksil Wangek in March, WBO champion Naoya Inoue, and IBF title-holder Jerwin Ancajas and Yafai has already set his sights on future unification bouts.

"Unification bouts are very much part of my plan - and sooner rather than later," Yafai added.

"Whatever my team puts in front of me, that's what I'll take. I've got the best team in the business around me who advise me what to do and when to do it, so I listen to them first and foremost but I like to take it all one fight at a time."