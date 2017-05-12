Lack of time off over the summer 'not an issue', says Celtic's Rogic

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic is relaxed about a summer which could have him run off his feet.

The 24-year-old will go from the William Hill Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park on May 27 to international duty with Australia.

The Socceroos will take part in the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia which runs from June 17 to July 2.

Celtic's first Champions League qualifier will be on July 11 or 12, which leaves Rogic with little time to rest.

Ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Friday night, he said: "It is a busy schedule coming up.

"We have an important qualifier coming up back home followed by a friendly then off to Russia for the Confederations Cup.

"I have spoken to the sports science guys at the club and the manager as well.

"I have missed a little bit of the season already, so I look at that as having had my break, so after the internationals it's straight back in ready to go into pre-season and the qualifiers.

"I will be feeling fit and ready to go. It is not an issue."

Celtic have beaten Aberdeen three times in the league this season and also in the Betfred Cup final.

Rogic scored in the 4-1 Ladbrokes Premiership win last August, the only goal of the game at Pittodrie in October and in the 3-0 Betfred Cup final win over the Dons at Hampden Park in November.

However, he insists the final league meeting of the season will have no bearing on their cup final clash.

He said: "Regardless of the way the match goes, I don't think it will have too much of an effect on the cup final.

"The cup final is a one-off match, it is high pressure and anything can happen so I don't think you can look too much into it."