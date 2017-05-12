Stephen Jones puts club before country as he drops out of Wales tour

Stephen Jones has become the second coach to withdraw from Wales' summer tour, opting to focus on the Scarlets' Guinness PRO12 play-off campaign.

Jones has joined Cardiff Blues coach Danny Wilson in pulling out of Wales' Tests against Tonga and Samoa, with regional commitments again providing conflict.

Wales have already replaced Wilson with their Sevens head coach Gareth Williams for next month's tour, and could yet draft in another recruit to their backroom staff.

Wilson stepped down from summer duty with Wales after the Blues confirmed that general manager Billy Millard will leave at the end of the campaign, while Jones has been allowed to focus on his Scarlets commitments.

"I was looking forward to welcoming Stephen onto the summer tour, as were the rest of the management team, so I'm disappointed that we are missing out on the opportunity to work together," said Wales' tour head coach Robin McBryde.

"However, I have to respect his decision and wish him and the region the best of luck over the coming weeks."

The Scarlets face Leinster in Dublin in the PRO12 play-offs on Friday, May 19, while Wales will take on Tonga at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday, June 16, before meeting Samoa in Apia on Friday, June 23.

Harlequins and British and Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts will captain Wales' summer tour, with Shaun Edwards and Blues coach Matt Sherratt also part of the backroom set-up.

"Firstly, I would like to thank Robin for his support and understanding on this matter," said former Wales fly-half Jones.

"It was a huge honour to be named as part of Robin's coaching set-up for the summer tour and I am grateful to Robin for giving me that opportunity.

"Having said that we are delighted, as a region, to be in a position to be playing for silverware and the Scarlets has to take precedence.

"Reaching the play-offs means an extended season and increased workload meaning that I can't give my undivided attention to preparing for the tour.

"I wish the coaching group, and the players alike, the very best of luck in the two-Test tour, but am also looking forward to the next few weeks with the Scarlets as we push for a place in the final."