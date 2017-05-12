Trophy chance is motivation enough, says Gloucester chief Humphreys

David Humphreys says that Gloucester do not require extra motivation for Friday's European Challenge Cup final against Stade Francais at Murrayfield.

Victory for Gloucester would give them a record-equalling third Challenge Cup triumph and keep alive hopes of qualifying for next season's European Champions Cup.

If Gloucester topple Stade, they will go into the Champions Cup qualification play-offs later this month, needing two more victories to rejoin the European elite.

"There is no extra motivation required for a cup final - everybody knows how important this game is for the club," Gloucester rugby director Humphreys said.

"We have to win, and we still have an opportunity to get Gloucester into next season's Champions Cup. That has been the motivation since the start of the year.

"But first and foremost, it has been about getting ready for the challenge and quality Stade Francais will bring."

Gloucester show six changes following last Saturday's Aviva Premiership defeat against Exeter, with Humphreys handing starts to full-back Tom Marshall, fly-half Billy Burns and scrum-half Willi Heinz, who skippers the side.

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw is on the bench - his international tram-mate Matt Scott starts - while changes up front see prop Josh Hohneck, lock Jeremy Thrush and flanker Ross Moriarty all featuring.

For Parisians Stade, the final presents an opportunity for silverware following a turbulent campaign that was overshadowed by a potential merger between themselves and Racing 92, before being scrapped.

"We are very motivated," Stade skipper Sergio Parisse said.

"This season has been very difficult, but we must not forget the journey that we made to qualify for this final. We deserve to be here.

"We remained solid and united through adversity this season. There was a questioning of everyone.

"Maybe our level of motivation was a bit flat, but we did not let go. No matter what happens, it will be the craziest season I've had at Stade Francais."