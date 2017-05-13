Jamahl Lolesi cannot wait to hand over St Helens reins to Justin Holbrook

St Helens caretaker coach Jamahl Lolesi apologised to his club's supporters after a 53-10 defeat by Castleford and admits the arrival of new boss Justin Holbrook cannot come soon enough.

Lolesi, who has been sharing the coaching duties with Sean Long and under-19s boss Derek Traynor since the sacking of Keiron Cunningham, concedes the team are in a mess following their humbling in the sixth round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

A 40-18 loss to Warrington a week ago, when they frittered away a 14-0 lead, left them with little hope of reaching the Super League semi-finals while Saturday's 10-try rout by the league leaders ended their Wembley hopes for another year.

Holbrook, the Sydney Roosters assistant coach, is still awaiting his visa but is expected to arrive in time for St Helens' Magic Weekend clash with Hull in Newcastle, much to the relief of Lolesi.

"J ustin can't come quick enough," he said. "He should be here this week, which will be great. We probably need someone to come in and try something different to get the group going.

"Unfortunately we're in a bit of a hole at the moment. We didn't compete hard for 60 minutes of last week's game and probably 80 minutes of today's game.

"It's a little bit worrying. We've got some issues we need to sort out. We've a group of young men who will need to stand up and start doing better for the club."

Castleford made a flying start with two tries in the first 10 minutes from Michael Shenton and Jake Webster but St Helens almost drew level, with centre Ryan Morgan pulling a try back midway through the first half and Zeb Ta'ai having another disallowed by the video referee.

That was as good as it got for the visitors though, as the Tigers cut loose with four more tries before half-time to establish a 31-4 lead and winger Greg Eden ran in a 19-minute hat-trick in the second half to pile on the misery.

"On behalf of the coaching staff. I'd apologise to the fans who paid their money to watch that, it must have been hard for them," Lolesi said.

"Obviously Cas are a really good side when you let them play on top of you which is what we did.

"They are like the Harlem Globetrotters. You have got to put them into a tough game and challenge them physically and we did it for a 10 or 15-minute period in the first half.

"But when we were asked to play it tough and knuckle down, we went into our shells and gave in in the end, which is disappointing.

"We just weren't good enough at any level, we didn't win any of the contests out there today."

St Helens are one of three teams to beat Castleford in the league this year but the Tigers have not failed to score under 40 points at home and coach Daryl Powell was delighted with their overall performance.

"I thought we were very good," Powell said. "There was a period when we had to dig deep defensively but we did that and then blew them away.

"Some of our play was exceptional. I'm really pleased with the group and the way they're going about their business.

"We're consistently working hard on the defensive side of our game. We're looking in good shape in both sides of our game. We're difficult to defend against when we're confident with the ball."

The only disappointment for Tigers fans was the sight of England international Zak Hardaker hobbling off four minutes from the end but Powell is hoping the injury is not serious.

"He didn't look too great but hopefully he's going to be alright," he said.

Powell declined to comment on Rangi Chase, who was not selected after becoming the subject of an internal investigation into an alleged incident away from the club, but confirmed that the Tigers' other specialist stand-off Ben Roberts played only a cameo role after being sidelined recently with a hamstring injury.

"There was a bit of risk playing him today and we took him back off as a precaution," Powell added.