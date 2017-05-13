Leicester's Riyad Mahrez has penalty against Manchester City rightly ruled out

Leicester's Riyad Mahrez saw his second-half penalty against Manchester City chalked off.

The Algerian slipped as he stepped up at the Etihad Stadium, the ball going in as he kicked it from his left foot onto his buckling right.

He still beat Willy Caballero in the City goal but referee Robert Madley spotted the two touches and wiped the goal out, giving City a free-kick.

He was right to do so, with FIFA's Law 14 stating: "After the players have taken positions in accordance with this (penalty) Law, the referee signals for the penalty kick to be taken.

"The player taking the penalty kick must kick the ball forward. He must not play the ball again until it is touched by another player."

The law goes on to state that "if the kicker touches the ball again before it has touched another player, an indirect free-kick is awarded to the opposition team".