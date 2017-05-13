Mark McCall: Big game experience will be key for Saracens

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall feels their resilience will be vital against Champions Cup final opponents Clermont Auvergne.

The French side are known to come out of the blocks quickly but Saracens notched three tries in the final 25 minutes of their semi-final victory over Munster.

McCall said ahead of today's final at BT Murrayfield: "Clermont, when they are at their very best, start games very strongly, get points ahead and they are very difficult to claw back when that happens.

"But if that does happen then we have enough experience to deal with that.

"What I think will happen is the game will be close for large periods. That's what happens when really good teams oppose each other, these games tend to be won in the last 20 minutes.

"Our big game experience tends to show we are able to stay in the fight and continue to do the right things all through the game.

"We are unbelievably fit, we can be relentless and consistent in doing the right things. If we do all that then generally we come out on the right side."

McCall has been keen not to change their routine and put pressure on his players as they seek a second consecutive Champions Cup success, but he admitted there had been a "different level of detail" in their preparations on their opponents.

"We have been looking at Clermont for quite a while," he said. "They are an outstanding team so we need to have some real clarity about how we deal with their threats.

"But apart from that, it's been business as usual.

"It's very hard to be too serious with this group. We just try to get a balance between enjoying each other's company, enjoying being together, but also when the time comes to work, the players are outstanding at flicking the switch and this week has been no different."