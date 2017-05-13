Moeen Ali says everyone will benefit if cricket is made more affordable

Moeen Ali has called on cricket to make itself more affordable if it is to become truly inclusive.

Moeen, speaking at this week's launch of NatWest's 'Cricket has no boundaries' campaign, is a supporter of the premise to provide a pathway for all as either players or spectators.

As he and his England team-mate Adil Rashid discussed the topic, though, Moeen spelled out that expense can still be a barrier to some wanting to take up his sport.

He lauds the ambition of initiatives seeking to ensure everyone has a chance to follow their dreams, or merely their hobby or team.

"It needs to be done, because I think there's a lot more talent out there," said Moeen.

"(But) first of all, we need to make it a little bit cheaper for people to play cricket. It's very expensive, I think, for their equipment."

Cricket demands an initial investment in money as well as time to get started - more so perhaps than many sports.

The difference between a good bat, for example, can be many runs, the perception of a promising or average player and the opportunity to impress and progress.

A junior bat, up to size six, may typically retail at more than £100 from a well-known manufacturer - and although cheaper ones are often available, that still leaves whites, boots, a practice ball, gloves, pads and several other items to be fully kitted out.

Jumpers for wickets are an option for a casual game in the garden or park, while the England and Wales Cricket Board's new All Stars programme - aimed at five to eight-year-olds - comes with a basic kit at the cost of £40.

Moeen added: "Sometimes I look at bat prices, and I think it's ridiculous - for kids and their parents to pay that much."

Like Rashid, the all-rounder is of Asian descent and hails initially from a big-city conurbation.

In Moeen's instance, it is Birmingham - where he is determined to do all he can to help others follow in his footsteps, and cites his father's academy as one possible route.

"(I get asked) loads of times 'How do we get involved in playing cricket?'

"My dad's academy is a lot cheaper than going to Edgbaston ... so I say 'maybe you can try that'."

Yorkshireman Rashid has also set up an academy in his native Bradford, in the hope he can help young people not just progress in cricket but in life.

"Our job is to go out there in the areas where they don't expose cricket, and let them know about it and let the kids come and enjoy the game," said the leg-spinner.

"We look to go out there to different parts of Bradford, and get the kids coming in...to know about cricket, and discipline in life as well."

Moeen, meanwhile, believes the assortment of individual backgrounds in the current England team can only encourage future players and supporters.

"We have so much diversity in our team," he said.

"(There are) people from all sorts of different backgrounds...people with tattoos, players with beards from Asian backgrounds, baby-faced Joe Root, a [limited-overs] captain who is from Ireland...

"All people can relate to us, not just in England but worldwide."

