Nicola Adams already famous in Mexico ahead of second professional bout

Nicola Adams is already the talk of the women's boxing world as she prepares for her second professional bout at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday night.

Adams' opponent, 18-year-old Maryan Salazar, revealed the double Olympic champion is well known in Mexico, which is one of the foremost promoters of the women's side of the sport.

Mexico currently boasts four out of seven reigning women's champions in the flyweight and light-flyweight division, including WBO champion Monserrat Alarcon, who has already been identified as a potential future opponent.

Salazar told Press Association Sport: "Nicola is very well known in Mexico - I watched her fights in the Olympics and I respect her as a fighter and it is great for me to come to England to fight her.

"In Mexico women's boxing is normal and girls are just as likely to start boxing as men. I started because myself and I my father thought it was a good idea and I am looking forward to fighting in such a big arena."

Adams and Salazar, who won her first five professional bouts before losing her sixth on points in February, will step up to three-minute rounds for the first time as the 34-year-old relishes her return to fight in her home city.

Adams made her boxing debut as a 13-year-old at a smoke-filled working men's club in the city, claiming a points win over an opponent called Claire Newton.

Adams recalled: "I have so many memories of my first bout and how all the smoke would catch in my throat and make me feel sick when I went back to my corner at the end of the rounds.

"But nights like Saturday night are what I got into boxing for and what I turned professional for - I want to be fighting in the big-time and hopefully one day I will emulate my idols and fight in Vegas."