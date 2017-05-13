Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in straight sets to reach Madrid Open final

Rafael Nadal recorded a first win over Novak Djokovic in almost three years to seal a place in the Madrid Open final.

After a run of seven straight defeats to his rival, dating back to the 2014 French Open final, Nadal reversed the trend with a 6-2 6-4 victory .

The Spaniard, a four-time Madrid champion, broke the Djokovic serve twice early in the opening set to take a 4-0 lead with barely 20 minutes played.

Nadal was hitting forehand winners from all over the court and he comfortably saw out the first set before breaking again at the start of the second.

Djokovic earned his first break point of the match in the 12th game and he took the opportunity to draw level at 2-2 but Nadal was in a ruthless mood and hit back immediately with another break to regain a lead he would not relinquish.

Two match points came and went and Nadal had to save a break point on his own serve before he closed out the match.

Should he lift the trophy again in Madrid, Nadal will overtake Roger Federer in the world rankings and return to the top four.

He told atpworldtour.com: " What's important to me is to make it to another final. As time goes by, what is important is the titles, not the opponents that you have beaten. It's just the titles that you have won.

"It's true that some matches are more important than others. But I'm just here to try to make it the best possible way, to play my best tennis, and of course to beat an opponent such as Novak, it gives you a lot of confidence. It shows you you're working in the right way.

"I think I played a really good first set. The second set I was a little bit more nervous. I played a little bit shorter. I think then the match was more even. Finally I managed to win it. It's a very important victory.

"It gives me the possibility to play another final and to continue in a positive line. I am happy the way I played today, being able to make it to the final once again. I'll try to be 100 per cent and ready for tomorrow's match."