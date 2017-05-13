Slaven Bilic hoping West Ham can follow up Tottenham win against Liverpool

West Ham have already spoiled Tottenham's season and now Slaven Bilic has his sights set on ruining Liverpool's.

Spurs saw their title hopes dashed when they were beaten 1-0 by the Hammers at the London Stadium last week.

Next up for Bilic's side is a visit from Liverpool, who desperately need a win to keep their Champions League qualification bid on track.

But although West Ham are now safe from relegation, they are unbeaten in five matches and Bilic has targeted back-to-back top-four scalps.

"It's a big game for us, of course, we want to continue our form," said the Hammers boss.

"Results-wise it's even bigger for them because they have to win to keep it in their hands.

"But we don't care about their wishes or what aims they have - I am really expecting a big game for us with the same kind of adrenaline and motivation as it was against Spurs.

"I know it's going to be very hard because Spurs was a bit different, but I've told the players already 'it's Liverpool at home, it's our last home game of the season - it can't be any bigger'.

"If you are playing Liverpool in front of 60,000 people it's the best situation, a nd now we can switch off the radios - we don't have to watch the Saturday games praying or hoping or with a Rosary in our hands.

"That's a positive thing, if we are comparing the game against Spurs. Now we are relaxed - and not in a negative way - I am expecting us to be even better than we were against Spurs."

Liverpool have been in and around the top four all season, but with Manchester City and Arsenal on their tails someone will have to miss out.

Reds captain James Milner this week admitted he would feel 'sick' if Liverpool ultimately failed to qualify for the Champions League.

And Bilic added: " Every league is difficult but here you have maybe six clubs that are expecting to win the title and for them not to get in the Champions League, it's a failure of course.

"But one of them will not make it. So for Liverpool, I don't know their media, their expectations or whatever - I don't spend too much time thinking about it - but they are a big club and they have been up there for the whole season.

"I think they will be very disappointed if they don't make it - but then if they do make it they will definitely present it as a massive achievement, which it is, in this kind of league."