Ben Stokes helps Rising Pune Supergiant reach IPL play-offs

Ben Stokes ended his impressive Indian Premier League stint by helping Rising Pune Supergiant reach the play-offs.

The all-rounder is heading home as England prepare for the Champions Trophy, but his team will go on to the next stage after claiming victory in a winner-takes-all encounter with the Kings XI Punjab.

Stokes became the most expensive overseas player in the IPL as Pune splashed out £1.7million for his services and he lived up to the hype.

He became only the 10th player to score over 250 runs and take more than 10 wickets in the competition, while he hit his first Twenty20 century against Gujarat Lions earlier in May.

His final game was one of his quietest as his side did not need him to bat as they won by nine wickets.

In a game where whoever won would make the play-offs, Pune bowled out the visitors for just 73 and lost one wicket as they eased to the target with 48 balls unused.

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan, who returned to the Kings team, was run out attempting a quick single off Stokes' bowling as Jaydev Unadkat 's direct hit sent him packing for four.

Stokes remained wicketless but conceded just 10 runs from three overs.

On his maiden IPL experience, Stokes told Sky Sports 5: " It's been amazing.

"I was very excited coming out here and it's lived up to expectations, if not more.

"I've learned a hell of a lot from being involved with certain coaches and the players around me.

"I can't stress enough how good an experience it has been, not just from a personal experience, but gaining some experience and making my game better."