Fernandinho admits 'something went wrong' for Manchester City this season

Fernandinho accepts "something went wrong" with Manchester City's season but is confident of a bright future under manager Pep Guardiola.

City began Guardiola's reign with 10 straight wins and rising optimism but will end the campaign trophyless, with the likelihood of a Champions League place their only tonic.

A 2-1 success over Leicester on Saturday ensured two more victories - against West Brom and Watford - guarantees them third place but the Brazil international is already casting his mind forward.

"This season has been tough for us, something went wrong. but at the end we still have a chance to go into the Champions League and I'm sure we can improve next season," he said.

"(Guardiola) has his own philosophy and we have proved already we are able to do what he wants.

"We are trying to improve week by week, training session by training session. I'm sure we are improving, for the next two games and for next season as well.

"Our target, our goal, is to win the next two games. Especially the next one at home in front of our own fans because I think they deserve it.

"Then the last game is at Watford, which will be tough again but we are ready for that."

City were tipped by many as Premier League favourites back in August but fell so far off the pace Fernandinho did not even know the title was being settled by Chelsea's 1-0 win over the Baggies on Friday.

"No, I didn't watch. I didn't even know they were going to play on Friday night," he said.

"It's crazy, sometimes you play Thursday, sometimes Friday, I didn't know. But the way they have been playing this season they have been so consistent. They defended so well and play on the counter-attack with good players up front.

"Most games the difference is one or two goals maximum but they are the most consistent and they deserve to win the title for that."

Asked if City could usurp Antonio Conte's men next term, he added: "Yes, I feel that. But we'll see what happens."