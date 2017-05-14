Ian Poulter in hunt at Players Championship after getting to keep PGA Tour card

Three weeks after thinking he had lost his PGA Tour card, England's Ian Poulter was battling for the first prize of almost £1.5million in the Players Championship.

Chasing a first victory since 2012 and a maiden strokeplay success in the United States, Poulter began the final round at Sawgrass three shots off the lead shared by Americans JB Holmes and Kyle Stanley.

But with blustery winds making scoring conditions difficult for the second day running, birdies on the second and sixth were enough to take Poulter into a share of the lead alongside South Korea's Kim Si-woo.

Poulter has slipped from a career-high of fifth in the world to 197th and was seemingly without a full PGA Tour card until fellow professional Brian Gay alerted officials to a discrepancy in the points structure used for players competing on major medical extensions.

After playing just 13 tournaments in 2016 due to a foot injury, Poulter had 10 events this season to earn 218 FedEx Cup points or 347,634 US dollars (£269,755) to remain fully exempt.

He came up short in both categories after missing the cut in his 10th event last month, but Gay - who was also playing on a medical exemption after back problems - came to the rescue by discovering a difference between the way points were allotted this season compared to a year ago.

At eight under par, Poulter and Kim were a shot ahead of Holmes, Stanley, Louis Oosthuizen and Lucas Glover, with former US Open champion Glover surging through the field with five birdies and one bogey on the front nine.

World number one Dustin Johnson remained the early clubhouse leader on two under par, although he was set to finish outside the top three for just the third time this season.

Johnson saved his best until last for the so-called 'fifth major', following rounds of 71, 73 and 74 with a closing 68, although that was unlikely to be enough to maintain his superb record in 2017, which includes three consecutive wins and two runner-up finishes.

The 32-year-old has missed one cut in nine tournaments this season, although he was forced to withdraw from the Masters just minutes before his opening round due to a back injury suffered in a fall at his rented house in Augusta.

After holing from 50 feet for an eagle on the par-five second, Johnson dropped shots at the fourth and seventh before a birdie on the ninth took him to the turn in 35.

A regulation birdie on the 11th was followed by a remarkable one on the 12th, where Johnson's tee shot was hooked so badly it easily cleared the water hazard to the left of the green, but from an awkward lie the US Open champion pitched to within a foot of the hole.

Poulter had carded 17 pars and one birdie in a third round of 71 and extended his run of holes without a bogey to 37 thanks to holing from 17 feet for par on the ninth after leaving his birdie attempt woefully short.

However, Kim's birdies on the seventh and ninth made the 21-year-old the first player to reach double figures under par this week and gave him a two-shot lead over Poulter and Glover.