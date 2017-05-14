Mark Taylor concerned over Australian pay dispute

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor has accused the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) of failing to cooperate in negotiations with the sport's national governing body over an ongoing pay dispute which could result in a players' strike.

In March, Cricket Australia (CA) proposed a change to the way cricketers are paid, with salary increases for both men and women replacing the current deal which sees players receive a share of CA's revenue.

However, the offer was turned down by the ACA and talks have been at a stalemate since.

The matter appeared to escalate on Friday when CA chief executive James Sutherland wrote to the ACA, saying that if a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) could not be agreed upon before the current one runs out on June 30 then "players with contracts expiring in 2016-17 will not have contracts for 2017-18".

Taylor, who played over 100 Tests for Australia and now sits on the CA board, has admitted his frustration over the situation but claims the ACA have so far not shown willing in negotiations.

"Things haven't been going anywhere for months now," he told Nine Network's Sports Sunday show.

"I have had players say to me in January of this year that we could well be on strike by July. This was before this MOU was presented.

"Cricket Australia feel that the ACA aren't negotiating at all. Cricket Australia want to change the MOU, we want to get away from what they call the 'revenue-sharing model', although the one we've offered to the players is still revenue sharing to a certain extent.

"No-one is worse off, women are going to be very well paid under the new model.

"Right from the word go, the ACA - I'm not so sure the players - the ACA have not wanted to engage at all on this deal that's been offered.

"Both sides have to negotiate, Cricket Australia has said right from the word go there is our deal. There has been no discussion, or any negotiation on the detail of that deal. The deal they want is status quo.''

There are concerns a players' strike would affect this year's Ashes series against England, with the first Test scheduled to begin on November 23 in Brisbane.

However, ACA chief executive Alistair Nicholson was on Sunday quoted in the Australian media as saying the players remain willing to hold talks in a bid to end the dispute.

In what was a response to Sutherland's letter, he said: "Clearly, we are disappointed that CA are threatening the players.

"However, despite these threats, the players affirm their offer to participate in independent mediation."