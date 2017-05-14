Nadal beat battling Thiem to claim fifth Madrid Open crown

Rafael Nadal was made to work hard before claiming his fifth Mutua Madrid Open title with victory over Austria's Dominic Thiem in Sunday's final.

Nadal extended his record on clay to 15-0 this season with a 7-6 (10/8) 6-4 win in La Caja Magica, securing a 30th ATP World Tour Masters 1000 crown to equal the record held by world number two Novak Djokovic.

After beating Djokovic in the semi-finals, Nadal could have been forgiven for expecting a somewhat easier contest against Thiem, who was playing in his first Masters 1000 final.

However, the 23-year-old claimed the first break of serve for a 2-1 lead in the opening set before Nadal got back on terms in the sixth game, with Thiem then saving three set points at 5-4 down on his way to forcing a tie-break.

Thiem saved two more set points in the breaker before sending a forehand over the baseline to give Nadal the upper hand, which the 30-year-old consolidated with a break of serve in the first game of the second set.

After saving two match points on his own serve in the ninth game, Thiem had four chances to break back as Nadal served for the title, but the left-hander would not be denied and eventually sealed victory after two hours and 18 minutes.

In Rome, main draw action got under way in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Sunday with home favourite Fabio Fognini among the players moving into the second round.

Fognini needed just 70 minutes to beat wild card and fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-1 6-3 and set up a clash with world number one and top seed Andy Murray.

Murray's fellow Briton Dan Evans lost 6-3 6-1 in the first round to Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic, but compatriot Aljaz Bedene came through qualifying thanks to a 6-3 6-4 win over Argentina's Renzo Olivo.

American John Isner caused the upset of the day by defeating 14th seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 (4/7) 7-6 (7/4) 6-1 in round one, while Fernando Verdasco only needed 69 minutes to beat Donald Young 6-3 6-3.