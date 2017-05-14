Nicola Adams delighted to be given tough test by gutsy Mexican Maryan Salazar

Nicola Adams is convinced she has discovered the blueprint for world title domination after dispatching gutsy Mexican Maryan Salazar after 35 seconds of the third round on her triumphant homecoming in Leeds on Saturday night.

The double Olympic champion seized the opportunity of boxing three-minute rounds for the first time in her career to deliver an explosive performance roared on by a near-capacity crowd at the First Direct Arena.

It was a significant improvement on Adams' relatively low-key debut win over Virginie Carcamo in Manchester last month, and served as an illustration of the battle she faces if she is to crown her career with a professional world title.

Like Salazar, four of the current seven lower-weight women's world champions are Mexican, and Adams' promoter Frank Warren is working on lining up a shot at WBO title holder Monserrat Alarcon around the end of the year.

Adams said: "That fight was just what I wanted - Mexicans are always tough and strong and have that never-say-die attitude, and I was really able to show my skills over the three-minute rounds.

"I got a little bit excited because I wanted to put on a good show for my home fans so much, but I settled down and managed to get that stoppage win."

Any doubts over the popularity of professional women's boxing were shattered by the raucous reception Adams received as she made her way to the ring for her first professional bout in her home city.

Chants of 'Yorkshire' filled the air and the atmosphere came in stark contrast to her previous, sporadic appearances in Leeds as a young amateur, when she fought bouts in smoke-filled working men's clubs.

And to her enormous credit, the 18-year-old Salazar also came to fight, pushing out at Adams from the start and serving up a much sterner test than the flimsy opposition provided by Carcamo four weeks ago.

Adams was forced to take a couple of shots in a first round she otherwise dominated, but her eagerness to finish the job led to her cornermen urging her to "settle down" midway through the second.

A furious assault with both fists left Salazar buckling in the ropes but she was saved by the bell, before referee Howard Foster finally decided he had seen enough after a similarly one-sided start to round three.

Adams added: "I knew I'd get that kind of reception from Leeds - this is my home town and it is where I grew up, and I've been looking forward to this moment for God knows how long.

"It was great hearing the crowd chanting for "Yorkshire" and "Leeds". I got a bit too excited because I wanted to put on a good show but I started to settle down and I got that stoppage win."

Adams' promoter Frank Warren indicated Adams will back out for her third professional fight in the summer, possibly at the same venue on another card topped by local ticket-seller Josh Warrington.

Warrington came through a gruelling 12-round battle with veteran Spaniard Kiko Martinez to successfully defend his WBC international featherweight title via a majority decision.