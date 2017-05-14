Thibaut Courtois sets sights on Champions League glory after title success

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois wants to win the Champions League with Chelsea.

The Belgium goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, who are also reportedly coveting Eden Hazard for £100million.

Striker Diego Costa has also been linked with a summer departure from Stamford Bridge, with rumours of a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League refusing to go away.

But head coach Antonio Conte wants to keep his Premier League winners together and augment his double-seeking squad for next season's European challenge.

Conte's comments suggest he will reject reported overtures from Inter Milan.

Courtois said on chelseafc.com: "Obviously next year there is a new goal with the Champions League coming for us.

"It's been a few years since Chelsea have won it and I missed out on one in the last minute, so a lot of players are hungry to win that as well."

Chelsea won the 2012 Champions League, with only Gary Cahill and David Luiz of the current squad involved. John Terry was suspended for the final and leaves the club this summer.

Courtois and Costa were in the Atletico Madrid team which reached the 2014 final and lost to Real. They had beaten Chelsea - with Courtois playing against his parent club in his third year on loan at Atletico - in the semi-finals.

Chelsea were absent from the Champions League this season for the first time since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

Only by winning the trophy did they qualify for the 2012-13 competition.