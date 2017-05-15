Arsene Wenger reveals Alexis Sanchez doubtful for Arsenal's game with Sunderland

Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez faces a fitness test ahead of the Gunners' Premier League clash with Sunderland on Tuesday.

Sanchez is a key figure with Arsenal still in the hunt for a Champions League qualifying place, three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, and Wenger's side has never finished outside the top four.

Wenger told a press conference screened by Sky Sports: "Alexis will have a test today. It didn't look too good but with him you never know - he is so keen. Maybe it was just a kick."

The Frenchman, though, would not be drawn on his future and said: "I know where you want to lead me and I can't give an indication."