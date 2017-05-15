Former world number 10 Juan Monaco retires from tennis

Juan Monaco, the former world number 10, has retired from tennis at the age of 33.

Monaco won nine ATP World Tour titles and three on the doubles circuit, including a 2015 tournament in Doha alongside Rafael Nadal.

But, after losing his only three matches of 2017, he has opted to leave the professional game behind.

Writing on his Facebook page the Argentinean said: "Dear Friends, Dear fans; Although it creates me a lot of nostalgia I am sure I am making the right decision. One wonderful and very important part of my life has arrived to the end.

"I retire from professional tennis. I leave with the satisfaction to have given all I had and I want to let you know that I enjoyed until my last match.

"Thanks to all of you for joining me in this wonderful trip which lasted 14 years."