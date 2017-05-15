John Terry named in Chelsea team to face Watford

John Terry made his 716th Chelsea appearance as the Premier League champions played Watford in what is likely to be the captain's penultimate match at Stamford Bridge.

The 36-year-old defender will leave Chelsea this summer after 22 years of service and will also be expected to play on Sunday against Sunderland when the Blues will be awarded the Premier League trophy - his fifth championship title and 15th major honour.

Terry was named to start in the Premier League for the first time since September 11 against Swansea and began a game for the first time since the February 18 FA Cup win at Wolves.

Striker Michy Batshauyi made his first Premier League start after scoring the title-clinching goal on his 18th substitute appearance in last Friday's 1-0 win at West Brom.

Chelsea made nine changes, with only Cesar Azpilicueta and Eden Hazard retained in the starting line-up.

Watford made three changes to the side which began last Friday's 1-0 loss at Everton, with Nordin Amrabat, Tom Cleverley and M'Baye Niang coming in.