John Terry says he could play his last game on Sunday against Sunderland

John Terry says he could retire when his Chelsea career comes to an end this summer.

Terry made his 716th Chelsea appearance and likely his penultimate one at Stamford Bridge, scoring his 67th goal as the Premier League champions beat Watford 4-3 on Monday night.

The 36-year-old defender will leave Chelsea this summer after 22 years and will also be expected to play on Sunday against Sunderland when he will lift a fifth championship title and 15th major honour.

A 16th will be sought in the May 27 FA Cup final with Arsenal, when Antonio Conte will bid to end his first season as head coach with the double.

Former England captain Terry is likely to receive numerous offers to play on, but he is contemplating quitting altogether when he leaves the club where he has spent his entire career.

"I've still not ruled out Sunday being my last game and retiring from from football," Terry told Sky Sports 1.

"I never wanted to be that player that was kind of hanging about, stopping the younger players from coming through.

"It depends, if the right offer comes along I will sit down and consider it with my family - whether that's here, abroad, or wherever that may be.

"Genuinely I haven't made any decisions of yet and I'm evaluating all my options at the moment."

Conte thinks Terry should not retire and instead stick by his decision to continue playing regularly elsewhere, which was his motivation for departing Chelsea.

Asked if Terry should retire, Conte said: "No. Absolutely (not).

"Otherwise he stays here. John wants to continue to play. I wish for him and his family the best. Chelsea will be always his home.

"When you arrive at this moment and your heart, your head and your body tell you continue to play, because you want to play, it's right."

The Premier League trophy will be presented following Chelsea's final match of the season at home to Sunderland on Sunday.

Conte added: "This is the right final for John."

Terry is taking his coaching badges and Chelsea could have a vacancy when assistant boss Steve Holland leaves to join England full-time this summer.

Conte said his "door is open" for Holland to stay, but the former Italy boss understands the lure of the national team.

Terry was named to start in the league for the first time since September 11 against Swansea and began a first game since the February 18 FA Cup win at Wolves.

There was an element of good fortune about his goal as Willian's corner was headed by Kurt Zouma on to Terry's back.

The ball dropped kindly for Terry in the area, he struck it with his shin and it went in off the post.

Two minutes later Terry gifted Watford a rare away goal scored by Etienne Capoue, while he was also culpable in Stefano Okaka's strike which made it 3-3 before Cesc Fabregas' 88th-minute winner.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Michy Batshuayi, who scored the title-clinching goal at West Brom, were also on target for Chelsea, while Daryl Janmaat netted a superb strike for the visitors.

"It's funny to watch a game and to see both teams score four and three goals," Conte said.

"When you've won the league you can allow this situation."

Conte laughed off striker Diego Costa being in the media room at half-time, where the unused substitute ate an orange.

Conte said: "I'm very angry with him, because he must think to share."

Win against Sunderland and Chelsea will become the first club to record 30 victories in a 38-game season and Conte could revert to his first-choice line-up after making nine changes against Watford.

Conte added: "We won our 29th game in this league. It's a great achievement.

"We have the possibility to win 30 games and we have to try to reach this target now.

"You can write some records. It's important for the history."

Conte wore a crown for a lap of honour which followed fireworks and streamers.

He added: "This season, every single player must be a king for the supporters."

Sebastian Prodl was sent off for a second bookable offence in the second minute of stoppage time as Watford finished the contest with 10 men in a bad tempered conclusion.

There were a couple of scuffles and arguments between players, including suggestions of a disagreement between Okaka and Troy Deeney.

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri said: "Tomorrow I will investigate but I don't think it was anything.

"I'm proud of my squad, proud of my team. I'm still evaluating the team for next season. There were some positives."