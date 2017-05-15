Levy hands over keys to White Hart Lane on 'historic' and 'sombre' day for Spurs

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy handed over the keys to White Hart Lane on Monday after Spurs defeated Manchester United in the final game at the ground.

A 12-week demolition process will begin straight away as Spurs get set to move to Wembley next season while their new 61,559-seater stadium is completed on the same extended site as the current ground.

The project's chief contractor, Mace, has now taken full control of White Hart Lane and will first bring down the North Stand before moving towards the South Stand and the 'Spurs Megastore'.

Levy admitted passing on the keys had been a "sombre occasion".

"Today marks yet another historic milestone in our continued progress to deliver our world-class new stadium," Levy told the club's official website.

"It is also a sombre occasion upon which the club formally hands over its home of 118 years - one filled with so many special memories."

United were largely outplayed by Tottenham on Sunday and flattered by the 2-1 scoreline as Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane put the hosts in control before Wayne Rooney set up a nervy finish.

It was perhaps fitting too that Kane, the club's local favourite, proved to be the match-winner as Spurs' victory secured them second place in the Premier League.

"To score the winner, to win the game and finish unbeaten here is something special," Kane told the club's official website.

"We've secured second spot, we've two games left and we can go out and enjoy it now. That's progression from last season and we have to keep it going now.

"We have to keep working harder, keep getting better and hopefully next season we'll finish first.

"This has been a proper send off to what has been an amazing stadium for us. I couldn't be happier."

United, meanwhile, face Ajax later this month in the Europa League final in Stockholm, where Jose Mourinho's men could lift their second major trophy this year and seal qualification for the Champions League.

Their results, however, have been disappointing of late, having won only one of their last six matches in all competitions.

A trip to Southampton on Wednesday is followed by the last game of the season at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, and Juan Mata has urged his team-mates to step up.

"Now it's time to play two good games to close the Premier League and reach the Europa League final in the best shape that we can," Mata told the club's official website.

"It's true that the calendar has been hectic over the last two months, but we have to push hard now to try to win the three remaining games. We really want to."