No fresh injury for Rory McIlory scans reveal

World number two Rory McIlroy has not suffered a fresh injury to his ribs, a scan has confirmed.

The 28-year-old, whose season was disrupted by stress fracture to his ribs earlier in the year, felt discomfort during the Players Championship over the weekend.

However scans have shown that the pain he felt at Sawgrass was a "low grade response" to his previous injury and is not set to keep him out for any length of time.

McIlroy will now rest and decide early next week whether he is fit enough to compete in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, which starts on May 25.

The European Tour tweeted on Monday night: " Rory McIlroy has confirmed an MRI today showed no new injury but a "low grade response" to previous injury."