Pay dispute could pose threat to Ashes, says Australia batsman David Warner

Australia vice-captain David Warner has suggested next winter's Ashes series may be in danger because of a pay dispute.

Warner spoke out amid plans to alter the contracts of national team players this summer and set aside existing, long-standing arrangements that they receive a share of the revenue generated by their employers Cricket Australia (CA).

A stand-off has developed between CA and the Australian Cricketers' Association, which represents the players and Warner accepts there could be serious consequences if no agreement is reached.

"If it gets to the extreme, they might not have a team for the Ashes," the hard-hitting opener told the Age newspaper in Melbourne.

"I really hope they can come to an agreement... we don't really want to see this panning out like that where we don't have a team, we don't have cricket in the Australian summer.

"It is up to CA to deal with the Australian Cricketers' Association. It's obviously in their hands."

Warner, enjoying a fine campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, will soon rejoin his international team-mates for their Champions Trophy challenge in England.

Beyond that global tournament, however, the future appears less certain - with a deadline looming for resolution to the dispute at the end of next month.

"We thought something along the lines of this might happen," he added.

"It's not come as a shock, but more the fact it has come so early.

"We won't buckle at all. We are standing together and very strong - and as you can see from all the people that have spoken so far, we are all on the same wavelength and are sticking together.

"We want a fair share, and the revenue-sharing model is what we want, so we are going to stick together until we get that. We are not going to shy away; we are just going to stick together."

Warner gave short shrift to reported offers of long-term national contracts for selected players - himself included - in exchange for staying away from lucrative domestic competitions overseas, such as the IPL.

He hinted too that, if the dispute continues, an expansion of individual Twenty20 portfolios is an alternative source of employment.

"For us as cricketers, if we don't have contracts we are going to have to find some cricket to play somewhere else - because that's what we love doing," he added.

"We're obviously going to look to maybe do something in the meantime - otherwise, we don't get paid.

"A few boys might go over to play the Caribbean Premier League, and I think there could be some of the England [NatWest Blast] Twenty20s on as well.

"We want to keep participating for our country as much as we can, but if we don't have a job, we have to go and find some cricket elsewhere."

Warner is not tempted to sign up for any new deal that precludes the IPL.

"It was quite laughable when I heard about it," he said.

"It is fantastic with the security, but you can't just try and stop people from playing other tournaments.

"We understand where they are coming from - they would like their best players and contracted players to have that rest.

"(But) I see it as a great opportunity to play T20 cricket."